The Retreat gets new CFO

Former East End resident Patrice Dalton has returned to her roots from California this month to become chief financial officer of The Retreat. The organization serves the entire East End in combatting problems of domestic violence.

Ms. Dalton replaces Jennifer Critcher, who held the post for 10 years before announcing late in 2013 that she would be moving out of the area. Ms. Dalton has worked for Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffman La Roche and Genentech and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and political science from and a master’s degree in policy and planning, both from Stony Brook University.

“I always knew that I would return to Long Island,” Ms. Dalton said. “The surprise of finding that job announcement and the timing of it was unbelievable,” she said. She credits The Retreat and her early education with giving her the tools to identify and address domestic violence experienced among co-workers throughout her career.

“Patrice is a person who brings to The Retreat the necessary perspective, leadership, commitment and expertise in all things budget, finance, strategy and cause related,” said Board president Nicole Behrens.

While based in East Hampton, Retreat programs and services are available to families on Shelter Island.