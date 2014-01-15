It’s a jolly crew aboard the Zenyatta

Islander Marc Wein, fourth from right above, is among the ecstatic crew, all East Enders, of the Zenyatta, a 62-foot gunboat.

The photo was snapped immediately after the Zenyatta completed the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) last month, sailing across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to St. Lucia.

That’s about 3,000 miles, or the distance from New York to California, and the boat crossed in 12 days, 6 hours, good enough for a first in its division and fifth overall out of about 225 vessels.

But Mr. Wein wasn’t bragging. ‘There are a lot of world class sailors on the Island,’ he said. ‘That’s not me. I was just lucky enough to get on a great boat.’