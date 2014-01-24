Spend a wintry weekend listening to beautiful music



After 14 summers, the Perlman Music Program will host its first winter concerts on the Island this Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26 in the Clark Arts Center on Shore Road.

The alumni concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. will feature Wanzhen Li on violin and Michael Bukhman on piano. From China and Israel respectively, both musicians are world-renowned performers, winners of numerous competitions and alumni of PMP’s Chamber Music Workshop. They will present a program of classical masterworks for violin and piano by Elgar, Mozart, Sarasate, Schubert and Ysaye.

Tickets are $25; free for kids 18 and under, and can be purchased at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Students and alumni of PMP will perform a Works in Progress concert on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., featuring selections of classical masterworks. This concert is free but reservations are required.

For more information or to make reservations, call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.