Snow can’t stop the celebrity chef’s dinner tonight

Despite the snow, the Celebrity Chef dinner will take place this evening, Wednesday, January 22 at 6 p.m.at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Chef Anthony Rando will warm you up with his hearty dinner of wood-fired roasted vegetables, asparagus and tomato risotto, farmer-style chicken served over soft polenta and for dessert, New York cheesecake topped with cherry wine sauce. All for $30 per person.

Transportation can be provided if necessary. Call Reverend Anne at 503-504-8337 to arrange a ride or for reservations.