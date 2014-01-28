Sign up for Little League

It’s time to register for 2014 Little League baseball and softball teams.

The last night of registration will take place tonight, Tuesday, January 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shelter Island School lobby.

The baseball division is open to all boys and girls born between May 1, 2001 and April 30, 2010. For softball, any girls born after December 31, 2000 are eligible.

First-time enrollment in the league requires a birth certificate. Registration fees are $75 for one player; $125 for two or more siblings. Parents who would like to volunteer can do so at registration.

Call Mike Dunning at 749-1555 or Dave Gurney at 749-1741 for more information.