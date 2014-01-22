Update: Island storm report: Library and Town Hall closed

Shelter Island rode out an all night storm Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with about ten inches of snow accumulating in spots, temperatures hovering near the single digits and winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Along with school canceled for the day, the Shelter Island Public Library and Town Hall will be closed all day Wednesday. The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting is cancelled for tonight.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said shortly after 7 a.m. that his crews had been out all night and roads were passable.

“We’re just waiting for this thing to wind down and then we’ll start salting and sanding,” Mr. Card said.

The wind played tricks with snow accumulation on the Island, Mr. Card said, noting that most places were hit with heavy drifting snow, but “if you go out to the causeway and Ram Island you’ll see blacktop.”

The frigid weather played havoc with the snowplows’ windshield wipers, which kept freezing up, Mr. Card said, but reported no other problems with equipment.

The National Weather Service extended the winter storm warning until 9 a.m. today.