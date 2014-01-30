Reporter Letters to the Editor

Barbaric

To the Editor:

How many barbarians are at the gate? Apparently enough to reward killing.

Isn’t it illegal to offer an award for killing or “culling” animals? Every week I read that a deer has “run into a car” and caused $1,000 in damage and I am disgusted with the lack of concern for life. The deer is not always at fault and regardless, the deer dies. No one seems to care that the deer is killed, a family has lost a member and we, as a “superior” species, simply complain that it caused car damage. And now we have lost all semblance of humanity and are offering rewards and sweetening the pot to help people enjoy killing more. I understand the arguments for culling, but the rejoicing over and rewarding the death of deer is barbaric.

Last week’s Reporter article (“Town will focus on deer, not mice,” January 23) was callous and flippant. There are those of us who love Shelter Island for the wildlife, not for the overabundance of people. Being close to nature doesn’t mean killing or destroying it when it doesn’t suit our “needs.”

Vanessa King

Shelter Island

Wrong priorities

To the Editor:

I was unpleasantly surprised to hear that the major event this year is a $100 award offered to Islanders who can kill ( not “cull”) the most deer. It’s offensive that people will be encouraged to add to this jackpot. Many of us do not consider deer to be a nuisance or a trophy to be collected. On the one hand we have the Perlman Music Program for gifted musicians and on the other end of the scale, we are promoting shooting animals for money. It seems we have a strange contrast of interests.

It’s appalling that the town’s Deer and Tick Committee is offering free corn and free dumping of carcasses. Aren’t we trying to preserve the wildlife and rural culture of the Island? As a longtime resident who came to the Island to enjoy the wildlife, I would rather see $100 given to a student for a positive cause that supports our environment rather than destroys it.

JANET CULBERTSON

Shelter Island

A musical tribute

To the Editor:

While I appreciate getting some of the credit for bringing two decades of bluegrass to Shelter Island, it is important for everyone to realize just how many others were, or have become, involved in the success of the event.

Back in 1994 the “multi-purpose” room at the high school was renovated. I recently learned from Bob Reylek that the seats for the new auditorium came from a movie theatre in the South that was being torn down. The room turned out to be an acoustically sound, intimate concert venue for just under 300 people. Our band, Homespun, decided it would be fun to bring a professional bluegrass group to the Island. Homespun included Heather Reylek, Wendy Clark, Penny and John Kerr, Sherry Stelljes, Chip Luddecke, Lisa Shaw and me. Our first show was the Stockwell Brothers, and we didn’t even know if anyone would come.

Two hundred people showed up.

We worked with the Shelter Island Historical Society for the first half-dozen or so shows. There was a ton of things to do, including publicity, posters, physical tickets, hospitality for the band and coordinating services with the school, just to list a few. Everyone in our band helped.

John and Penny Kerr came back from the Winterhawk (now Greyfox) Bluegrass Festival in late July, and told the rest of us we should go the following summer, which we did. We all got to see many different bands, and we discussed which ones might go over well on the Island.

For the next seven years we brought at least eight different groups in, including Nickle Creek and the Seldom Scene. We learned what worked and what didn’t.

The concert had started to become an anticipated community event, but Homespun disbanded around 2002. In 2007, Garth Griffin asked if I would be interested in producing some concerts under the town auspices.

The first town-sponsored concert was Bearfoot, a young band from Alaska. Sherry Stelljes had seen them at Greyfox, and we booked them for January 2008. The next three years brought Sierra Hull, Josh Williams and the Steep Canyon Rangers. By then I had met Bennett Konesni and we started hatching plans for concerts at Sylvester Manor. We slated a Labor Day show in 2011, but then Hurricane Irene intervened. We had booked the super-group, Blue Highway, for that show, but because of extensive damage to the concert site at the manor, it was decided to keep the booking but move the show to the annual January date in 2012, and work with the town as a co-sponsor.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, in cooperation with the school, the town and Camp Quinipet, has helped bring the annual concert to its present level of professionalism.

Besides Homespun, there are so many others that have been directly or indirectly involved in band selection, logistics, advertising, transportation, lodging, etc. They include my wife Lisa, Sara, Cara, Adrienne, Edith, Maura and Hilary from the farm, and Greg and Lauren from Camp Quinipet.

We’ve already started looking for next year’s act!

Fast Frets. Slow Food.

TOM HASHAGEN

Shelter Island

For Peter

To the Editor:

Recently I was actually excited to go to the hospital! I got to pick up my brother-in-law, Town Councilman Peter Reich after his final round of chemotherapy.

As you may know, Peter was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. I was there with him at the hospital the day he was diagnosed. It was life-changing for Peter, but for me as well. To see Peter, who is one of the strongest people I know, receive such a terrible diagnosis was extremely upsetting. It was a very difficult period for the whole family and I often wondered what else I could do to help. Many friends and family asked the same question.

I always had a crazy dream of running a marathon. After Peter’s diagnosis I looked into an organization I had heard about called Team in Training (TNT), a group that offers professional coaching for marathons and in return participants raise much needed funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). It was meant to be! I signed right up with Peter’s blessing and am currently training to run my first marathon in New Jersey on April 27, finishing along the ocean beaches, the waters that are so near and dear to Peter’s heart.

As I started my training I mentioned this to some friends and family and the next thing I knew, they expressed interest in running along with me, in support of Peter. We grew in numbers enough to form a team we’ve called “We Are Family,” consisting of members coming from New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, North Carolina and Shelter Island to run on Peter’s behalf.

Peter has been a direct recipient of much of the work LLS does. He stays at the Hope Lodge where TNT volunteers and is the recipient of experimental treatments many of which are funded by LLS. If anyone is still asking what else they can do to help, please visit my web page and help me achieve my goal by making a donation in honor of Peter and in support of LLS at teamintraining.org/nyc/nj14/WeAreFamily.

Thank you!

LISA REICH

Shelter Island