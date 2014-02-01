PSEG crew due here to handle possible outages

Shelter Island Highway Department crew members were already out sanding intersections throughout town after brief flurries left roadways slick Thursday morning.

But the real work is expected to begin by 6 tonight as blizzard-like conditions are expected to bring between 10 and 12 inches of snow to the East End, accompanied by winds of about 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

PSEG, Taking over form LIPA as of yesterday, told Police Chief Jim Read, the Island’s emergency preparedness coordinator, that it will station a crew here today, anticipating there could be power outages that would have to be dealt with rapidly.

Chief Read and Supervisor Jim Dougherty will be speaking with PSEG top management officials during a 2 p.m. conference call today to coordinate operations.

School is still closed for the holiday break until Monday, but a Shelter Island Fire Commissioners reorganizational meeting that had been set for Thursday night has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 7, at 7 p.m. at the Center Firehouse.

Still on the docket for Friday is a Town Board reorganizational meeting at 2 p.m.

“My instinct is, unless power goes out, we’ll still have it,”Mr. Dougherty said. But he’ll revisit that scheduling after the conference call with PSEG this afternoon.

Meanwhile, he’s advising Islanders to stock up on food they may need to weather the storm and ensure they have necessary medications on hand and bring pets indoors during the height of the storm to ensure their safety.

The Reporter will continue to monitor the situation and update with any changes or cancellations. Information will also appear on the town’s website at www.shelterislandtown.us.