Police blotter: 1 ticket, 2 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Alvin V. Marfa, 25, of Vineland, New Jersey was driving on North Ferry Road on January 24 when he was ticketed by police for having insufficient taillights.

ACCIDENTS

William P. Rowland of Shelter Island told police that he was driving on Sunnyside Avenue in the Heights on January 25 when the vehicle behind him, driven by Georgia Tsismenakis of Shelter Island, slid on the snow and ice on the roadway, even though she was driving slowly, and hit his vehicle. There was under $1,000 in damage to the headlight, grille and license plate of Ms. Tsismenakis’ vehicle and no damage to Mr. Rowland’s vehicle.

On January 27, Barrie Allen of New York City was driving northbound on South Ferry Road when a deer ran into the front bumper and quarter panel on the driver’s side of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage. Police had to put the deer down.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on January 21 that a person was operating a tractor without lights on a Center roadway. Police located the driver who was advised not to drive the tractor on a public road without proper lighting.

Police received a call about an intoxicated person walking in the Heights during blizzard conditions on January 21. Police searched the area with negative results.

Police conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on January 24. There were no problems.

On January 25, police notified highway staff in the town, Heights and Dering Harbor about hazardous road conditions.

A Montclair resident reported on January 26 that hunters on Montclair Point may be taking more than the limit and shooting over houses. Police checked on three hunters; all were licensed and no problems were noted.

On January 26, a Ram Island resident reported that a deer was trapped inside a fenced tennis court. The deer’s legs were paralyzed and had to be put down by police.

Police received a report of a barking dog in Hay Beach on January 26; the dog could not be located.

On January 27, police followed up on a South Ferry Hills report of harassment.

A caller reported a case of burglary in Silver Beach on January 27.

A burglary alarm was set off at a residence in the Center on January 25. It was activated by accident by the caretaker, who was unable to cancel the alarm.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated at a home in South Ferry Hills on January 26. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded; no sign of carbon monoxide was detected.

Among other cases during the week, police helped dig out a resident’s vehicle, participated in ice rescue training with the SIFD, conducted DARE programs at the Shelter Island School; unlocked a vehicle with the key inside, performed extra patrols and were on call at Justice Court.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 21, 23 and 27. A team responded to an aided case call on January 22 but medical attention was not required.