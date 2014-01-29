Officer Anthony Rando honored by department

Shelter Island Police Officer Anthony Rando was honored Friday as the department’s Officer of the Year for making an instinctive call that likely saved a local woman’s life.

“His selfless dedication to the town of Shelter Island, and his willingness to take the extra step for the citizens he serves is exactly what each of us would expect from a police officer,” said Police Chief James Read.

On August 1 last year, Mr. Rando — a three-year veteran of the department — was responding to what appeared to be a “typical” rescue call for a woman who had fallen, Chief Read said. But the victim had a tube running from her brain to her stomach due to a neurological issue and unknown to Mr. Rando.

Before he arrived on the scene, Mr. Rando called for rescue backup, sensing that something was amiss. Rescue workers said had he not called for backup, the woman may have become seriously injured.

“Officer Rando is also at or near the top of the department for arrests, cases and traffic tickets,” Chief Read said. “His energy, enthusiasm and consistent professional demeanor are contagious to our department.”

Mr. Rando received his plaque at the event held at the Vineyard Caterers in Aquebogue.