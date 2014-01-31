Obituary: Donald R. Clark

Donald R. Clark

Donald R. Clark, longtime resident of Shelter Island, died peacefully in his home on January 20, 2014. He was 95 years old.

Mr. Clark was born on March 25, 1918 in Greenport. He attended Greenport High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and served as a medic during World War II, receiving many honors, including a written commendation for his calm demeanor and efficiency under pressure.

To those who knew him, this may not come as a surprise, as “Easy” Clark was well known as a man who always kept his cool and wanted to make life easier for people.

From his years as a captain of the North Ferry, his time as a Shelter Island School bus driver, and especially as a beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend, Mr. Clark was a bright spot in everyone’s life. He always had a kind word and a smile for all who crossed his path.

He was predeceased by his wife Evangeline C. Clark and is survived by his children, Dr. David M. Clark, John S. Clark, Donna C. Mannino, and six grandchildren, Laura, Amy, Meghan, Evan, Alyse, and Jaqueline.

Mr. Clark was laid to rest in Our Lady of the Isle cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978.