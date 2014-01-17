Obituaries: Hayes, Mysliborski, Reeves

From the family of Dennis John Hayes:

The greatest joy in Dennis’ life was his family. He and his wife Marianne Carey Hayes met on Shelter Island where their families had summered for generations. They met at T’willowe Cove, originally known as the Hawthorne Cottage, on Westmoreland Farm. The house held a unique bond, as it had been sold to the Carey family by Dennis’ uncle George Conway and Peggy Conway, sister of his mother Ann Hayes. It was a summer haven for Dennis and his siblings: Ann Marie, Martin, John, Kathee and Patrick.

Once the Careys moved in, Marianne’s parents Helen and Hugh and her siblings Randy, Christopher, Susie, Peter, Hugh Jr., Michael, Donald, Nancy, Helen, Bryan, Paul, Kevin and Thomas enjoyed barbecues, fishing, sailing, golf, kayaking, water skiing, holiday gatherings and countless summer evenings with cherished friends.

Marianne and Dennis’ romance began with a shared passion for acting. They appeared in “Sweet Bird of Youth,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Lou Gehrig Did Not Die of Cancer” and “The Tinker’s Wedding.” Dennis also wrote and produced a staged reading of a one-act play, “The Prowler.”

Dennis and Marianne were married on October 17, 1992 at Our Lady of the Isle Church. Described as the “mother of all weddings” by Marianne’s father, it was a glorious fall day with groomsmen in bowler hats and canes, a fleet of antique cars, strolling bagpipers and tents at T’Willowe Cove, followed by a private ferry ride and a “fly-by” of Air Force jets in formation.

The wedding launched 21 years of devoted marriage. Owen Dennis Carey Hayes was born on November 3, 1995 and Delia HelenAnn Carey Hayes was born on April 14, 1997. Dennis was immersed in every facet of his children’s lives. He volunteered as Little League coach for Owen’s team and served as assistant scoutmaster of Bronxville Boy Scout Troop 5, guiding Owen to the rank of Eagle Scout. His greatest pride was watching Owen and Delia compete in track and cross-country and he was incredibly proud of Delia’s back-to-back state championships. He cherished his family life, enjoyed fine cooking and tending to every detail of his home.

An avid golfer, Dennis loved to play at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and traveled to many championship courses. He ran with rigor, participating in the Shelter Island 10K over a dozen times, and ran with the family annually in the Bronxville Memorial Day “Run For Fun.” He was a member of St. Joseph’s Men’s Basketball League.

Dennis loved music and took pride in his album and CD collection. He dabbled in doo-wop appearances with The Fuhgetaboutits and regaled in the role of Crazy Chester in family sing-alongs of “The Weight.”

He catalogued a collection of lyrics and titled it “Porch Songs” for family songfests.

Dennis led the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF) as chief executive deputy director. He served in New York State government under four administrations and his guiding philosophy was always integrity, fairness and efficiency. He had over 30 years experience as an attorney and executive specializing in insurance, reinsurance and receivership matters. Prior to joining NYSIF, he was a senior executive at the New York Liquidation Bureau (NYLB) from 1996, being named special deputy superintendent in September 2009.

He started his career in the insurance industry in 1982 as an attorney for the New York Insurance Exchange.

Dennis graduated from Hernando High School in Brooksville, Florida in 1970 where he played offensive line and tight end on the football team. He was a 1974 magna cum laude graduate of Saint Leo University where he was known as HOZ to his friends. He served on the college’s Board of Trustees. He was a 1981 graduate of St. John’s Law. On a number of occasions, he was asked by his father-in-law and fellow alum, Governor Hugh L. Carey, to accept an award or deliver a speech at St. John’s in his stead.

Dennis displayed boundless valor in battling his disease. He faced every challenge with his quintessential humor. He endured multiple surgeries, radiation and treatment protocols. He pursued physical therapy with rigorous discipline. He developed deep bonds with his physicians, nurses, therapists and caregivers.

His optimism and indomitable spirit were an inspiration to all who had the joy to know him. His pursuit of recovery had a singular focus — to be with his family.

He is forever with us.

Arrangements were by Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home, Bronxville, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Department of Neurology, 633 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017, Attention: Joan Carter.

Helen Mysliborski

Helen Mysliborski, 71, of Clayton, North Carolina, passed away peacefully after a long battle fighting lung cancer on Friday, December 6, 2013, at the SECU Hospice House of Smithfield, North Carolina. At her side was her daughter, Christina Barksdale, son-in-law Peter and grandson, Robin.

She was born February 28, 1942 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to the late Helen Twardowski Hansen and Fredrick Herman Hansen Sr. of Southold. She attended Greenport School. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Myron Mysliborski on September 17, 1986. After getting married, they lived on Shelter Island for several years. Helen was employed at Bob’s Fish Market and later employed at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Mashomack Preserve.

Her family said she loved her children and grandchildren very much. Helen was an avid fan of NASCAR, loved fishing and camping, and a favorite pastime was making afghans for relatives and friends.

She is survived by three children, Christina Bedell Barksdale, along with son-in-law Peter, also of Clayton; Joanne Bedell Biegert of Hampton Bays; and John Henry Bedell Jr. of Shelter Island. Five grandchildren survive her: Michelle Vogel Rempe, Richard Arnold Vogel III, William Rafael Barksdale, Robin Leigh Valiente Barksdale, and Janelle Florence Biegert. Siblings Shirley Hansen Warner and Fredrick Herman Hansen Jr., both of Southold, also survive her, along with her Aunt Mary Twardowski Domaradzki of North Tonawanda, New York.

Gary Alvin Reeves

Gary Alvin Reeves of Roseboom, New York passed away December 13, 2013 at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, New York with his family at his side.

Gary was born March 20, 1945 to Alvin and Gertrude Reeves and grew up on Shelter Island. He moved to Roseboom with his wife and son in 1989.

According to his family, Gary cherished his friends and family with their generosities. Some near who touched his life almost daily and some far that he spoke of with love and many, many good memories.

He is survived by his mother, Gertrude, of Shelter Island; his son Norman and daughter-in-law Melody; granddaughters Allison and Emily; his brother James and sister-in-law Barbara and their families; his brother Roland and sister-in-law Maureen and their families; and his sister Sherri. He is predeceased by his father, Alvin.