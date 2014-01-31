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Around the Island

No place like home: Island kids celebrate homecoming

By Reporter Staff

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | Bonfire of the Islanders. Shelter Island School students getting light and heat after the game against the Ross School Wednesday.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | Bonfire of the Islanders. Shelter Island School students getting light and heat after the game against the Ross School Wednesday.

Spirits were high on Wednesday night, January 29.

All three teams, the girls JV basketball and boys JV and varsity basketball teams won their games.

The boys varsity team continued their winning ways with a third straight victory on Wednesday night.  Shelter Island came away with a 68  to 37 win over the Ross School.  The win keeps the team in the battle for the playoffs with four games left in the season.  For a complete game summary, see next week’s Reporter.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Matthew BeltCappellino surges to score against the Ross School.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Matthew BeltCappellino surges to score against the Ross School.

Earlier in the day, the students attended a pep rally to show their school spirit.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Great catch!
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Great catch!

The cold weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the Shelter Island high schoolers who attended the homecoming bonfire.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | The cheering never stopped.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | The cheering never stopped.

Sponsored by the Student Council, there was lots of chili and hot chocolate.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

 