No place like home: Island kids celebrate homecoming

Spirits were high on Wednesday night, January 29.

All three teams, the girls JV basketball and boys JV and varsity basketball teams won their games.

The boys varsity team continued their winning ways with a third straight victory on Wednesday night. Shelter Island came away with a 68 to 37 win over the Ross School. The win keeps the team in the battle for the playoffs with four games left in the season. For a complete game summary, see next week’s Reporter.

Earlier in the day, the students attended a pep rally to show their school spirit.

The cold weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the Shelter Island high schoolers who attended the homecoming bonfire.

Sponsored by the Student Council, there was lots of chili and hot chocolate.