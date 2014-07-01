Nashville coming to Shelter Island

The Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, in cooperation with the Shelter Island Town Recreation Department, will present an evening of contemporary country fusion with the Grammy-nominated SteelDrivers, from Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium.

The SteelDrivers, a group of seasoned veterans each distinguished in his or her own right, are, according to a press release “braiding their bluegrass roots with new threads of their own design, bringing together country, soul and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid.”

Country singer/songwriter Vince Gill, a SteelDrivers fan, describes the band’s fusion simply as “an incredible combination.”

Since the release of “The SteelDrivers” (2008) and “Reckless” (2010), the band have been nominated for three Grammys and received four IBMA awards and the Americana Music Association’s New Artist of the Year. Their latest effort, “Hammer Down,” released earlier this year, has garnered excellent reviews.

Bluegrass legend Tim O’Brien says, “I love how this band knows the rules enough to break them now and again. They show great taste and invention, using their own musical personalities and the basic building blocks of tradition to express some of the very best in modern bluegrass.”

They won International Bluegrass Music Association’s award for Emerging Artist of the Year in 2009. That same year the band spent a week in Georgia as part of the cast in the movie “Get Low”; the soundtrack included four tunes by the band.

The concert is sold out every year, so don’t wait — reserve your seats now. Tickets cost $25, $30 and $35 and are available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling Sylvester Manor at 749-0626.