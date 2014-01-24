Lesson learned: Island beats Greenport on second try

The Shelter Island boys varsity basketball came away with a big home win against cross-harbor rivals Greenport Thursday afternoon by a score of 52-44.

The Porters beat the Islanders the first time around this season. But the Blue and Gray made adjustments and worked together to overcome some early cold shooting.

The coaches were understandably happy with the well-balanced win and the vocal crowd agreed it was a great team victory.

Nate Mundy was high scorer with 17 and Matt BeltCappellino had 10. Both Tristan Wissemann and Matthew Dunning had 12 rebounds apiece and Riley Willumsen did a solid job on defense against Greenport’s hot shooter, Gavin Dibble.

Mark your calendars: Homecoming will take place on Wednesday, January 29, when the JV and varsity boys basketball teams will take on Ross at home. Festivities included a pep rally during school hours, a bonfire following the 5:45 p.m. game and concessions sold by the Class of 2014 during both games.