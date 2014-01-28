Island girls rocking the season, sport perfect record

The Shelter Island girls junior varsity basketball team has stormed out to a perfect 11-0 record with over half its season completed.

The team kicked off their undefeated streak in Southold on December 7 and has been rolling ever since with a victory over Knox this past Friday, January 24.

Offensively the team has been led by Meme Lawrence scoring 13 points per game. Kenna McCarthy, at 7 points per game and Margaret Michalak chipping in 6.5 per game, have been important contributors.

The key to the team’s success has been on the defensive end of the floor. They girls have kept their opponents to under twenty-three points per game. Michalak has been a force in the paint with several crowd-pleasing blocks that have raised a few eyebrows. Serina Kaasik has played a significant role as team floor leader at the point guard position. She leads the team in assists and steals.

The team keeps improving as the season rolls on. They have now started to play teams for the second time and have shown significant poise and progress compared to the other programs they have faced.