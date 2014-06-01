Island girl soaring in New England

Kelsey McGayhey, a 2012 graduate of Shelter Island High School, has been named American Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 All American Team, earning an Honorable Mention accolade. Playing for Springfield College in Massachusetts as a sophomore, Kelsey was also named to the New England Womens Volleyball Association All New England Second Team, and to the Eastern College Athletic Conference 2013 Division 3 New England Second Team.

She had a breakout sophomore campaign on the right side for the Springfield College Pride, accounting for 266 kills while hitting a .373 hitting percentage this season, which ranked 17th on the individual national rankings, including 13 matches where she hit .500 or better.