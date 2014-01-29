Island expects up to four inches of snow

When it’s all said and done — sometime around 10 a.m. — up to four inches of snow is expected to fall on the Shelter Island, according to National Weather Service predictions.

We’re expecting two to four inches of snow [in the area] starting after midnight and into tomorrow morning,” NWS Meteorologist David Stark said.

Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card Jr. said at 6:30 a.m. that road crews were out plowing and there have been no emergencies or power outages reported.

The snowfall, according to the NWS, is light, powdery and dry — not heavy, like last week’s snowstorm that dumped nearly a foot of snow across the region. Although warmer temperatures yesterday helped melt some of the remains of that storm, below-freezing temperatures are expected to remain until Friday.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued today by the NWS for southeast New York, southern Connecticut and northeast New Jersey.