Featured Letter to the Editor of the week

To the Editor:

The Town Board recently discussed increasing the user fees at the Recycling Center because the center was losing money. A cursory look at the numbers might suggest an alternate solution.

The current rate the town pays it’s trash hauler is $120 per ton. This works out to 6 cents a pound. Since it is virtually impossible to fit 20 pounds of garbage in a small bag ($1.25) or 80 pounds in a large bag ($5.00), it appears there should be enough of a margin to pay the cost of transferring the trash from a container to a truck. Moreover the Recycling Center charges $200 per ton to deposit construction debris, leaving a whopping $80 per ton margin which should be more than sufficient to cover expenses and generate some revenue.

You do not have to be a management guru to conclude we have a serious management problem. This problem will not be solved without changing the governance of the town.

The highway superintendent, the town official with the most responsibility, is an elected official who is paid so poorly that he is constrained to work part-time because he needs another source of income to feed his family, never mind enjoy a comfortable life style. Nor can he serve more than one or two terms because of financial hardship. This results in a complete lack of long-term planing. It is incongruous that the town employee with the most responsibility is also one of the most poorly paid.

The Town Board is contemplating purchasing additional equipment and hauling it’s own trash. That would be a big mistake.

The trash hauling business is dominated by two very large corporations and a myriad of smaller operators of questionable integrity and reputed connections with organized crime. The trash business is cutthroat and corrupt. To think that our poorly managed municipality could operate successfully in this arena is myopic and naive.

It is time for the town to move into the 21st century and change it’s governance. We should hire a full-time, professionally trained town manager to take over the responsibilities of the highway superintendent. He or she could also handle the fiscal affairs of the town replacing the inept management we are used to as evidenced by the recent budget fiasco that makes a mockery of the meaningless New York State mandate limiting tax increases to 2 percent. A qualified manager could also run the business affairs of the school district. This would correct the ludicrous situation we have now where we have a highly trained, well-paid educator fussing with plumbing and heating problems while the reading scores are abysmal.

DAVID OLSEN

Shelter Island