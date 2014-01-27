Court Clerk suspended with pay

Shelter Island Justice Court clerk Beverley Pelletier, 65, who was arrested in January on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, has been suspended from her job with pay pending resolution of her case, according to Deputy Town Supervisor Chris Lewis.

Ms. Pelletier earns $56,347 annually.

Ms. Pelletier, her son, Maximilian Pelletier, 20, and Adam Thilberg, 20, were arrested on January 9 following an investigation into what police termed a marijuana growing operation at her West Neck home.

Mr. Pelletier and Mr. Thilberg were charged with criminal marijuana possession in the fifth degree. Mr. Pelletier was charged with unlawful possession of a .22 caliber pistol in the fourth degree.

Police described a commercial operation taking place in an 8-by-8-foot room in the basement of the house where they confiscated scales, marijuana plants and harvested marijuana.

Mr. Pelletier was released on $200 bail and issued a court appearance ticket while Ms. Pelletier and Mr. Thilberg were each released on their own recognizance.

All are due to be arraigned on the charges in Shelter Island Justice Court March 10.