Cops bust Islanders on pot growing operation and gun charges

The Shelter Island Police Department arrested three Island residents on drug and weapons charges last week.

After an investigation into a marijuana growing operation, officers with a court-ordered search warrant arrested and charged Beverley Pelletier, 65, of West Neck Road, at about 10:30 p.m. January 9 for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Also arrested and charged were Maximilian K. Pelletier, 20, and Adam Thilberg, 20, both of Shelter Island.

Mr. Pelletier was charged with marijuana possession and the unlawful possession of a .22 caliber pistol. Mr. Thilberg was charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

According to the police, there was an 8-by 8-foot room constructed in the basement for the commercial operation. Scales and marijuana plants and harvested marijuana were taken as evidence by the police.

Mr. Pelletier was released on $200 bail and issued an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date. Ms. Pelletier and Mr. Thilberg were released on their own recognizance and directed to appear in court to face the charges.

All are scheduled to be arraigned on March 10.