Blizzard forecast for the Island

Heavy snow is in the forecast for Shelter Island starting early Thursday and running into Friday afternoon, with blizzard conditions reaching the area Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s likely to snow early Thursday morning and into the day, but only about an inch is expected, though it will be windy, weather officials said.

The snow starting Thursday night and running through Friday is expected to drop three to seven inches over the region at first, before another one to three inches falls later.

The coastal storm is expected to taper off before 2 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS forecast.

The NWS has issued a blizzard warning for this time, with “dangerously cold wind chills. Blowing and drifting snow will produce dangerous travel conditions,” the warning reads. “Wind chills from 10 degrees below to zero to around zero will produce extreme cold impacts.”