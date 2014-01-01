Police blotter for the week: 1 arrest, 5 accidents on blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Donald Di Costanzo, 51, of Shelter Island was driving on Manwaring Road on Thursday, December 26 at about 8:40 a.m. when he was stopped by police for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. He was also charged with issuing a bad check. Mr. Di Costanzo was wanted on a bench warrant issued by Suffolk County’s First District Court. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and was remanded to Suffolk County jail on bail set at $1,000.

ACCIDENTS

Bernard E. Jacob of Shelter Island was pulling into a parking space in front of the Heights post office on December 21 when he accidentally hit the rear of a vehicle ownedby Karen Comneck of Shelter Island. There was minor damage to the bumper cover of Ms. Comneck’s vehicle.

On December 23, Katherine Gadomski of Greenport told police she was parked at the Medical Center when her vehicle was struck by a UPS truck driven by Robert A. Antici of Sound Beach. Damage was estimated at over $1,000. Mr. Antici reported the accident to Ms. Gadomski.

Douglas Borge of Bridgehampton was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on December 24 when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front passenger side.

On December 25, John R. D’Amato of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Menantic Road when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle, hitting the vehicle and causing over $1,000 in damage to the front left bumper.

Michael J. Russo of Hollis was traveling north on North Ferry Road on December 28 when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. The deer was hit, and damage to the front bumper, grille, hood and both front quarter panels was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Two Silver Beach residents reported hearing gunshots on December 17 in the area of West Neck Creek. Police advised the callers that according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, it was legal to hunt waterfowl in season — November 28 through January 26. Another call in the West Neck area and one from a Center resident were received on December 21, also reporting gunshots.

Gunshots were reported in the beach area of Shorewood on December 22; the area was checked with negative results.

On December 28, gunshots were heard in the Menantic area. Several duck hunters were located in the area of West Neck Harbor and no problems were noted. Responding to a call on the same day, police located a hunter in Silver Beach, shooting waterfowl over water. According to the DEC, he was not subject to distance limitations.

Police notified town, Heights and Dering Harbor highway personnel about icy road conditions, Island-wide, on December 17 and again on December 18.

A Hay Beach caller reported smoke and the smell of gas in the residence on December 18. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded; a furnace malfunction had caused a puff-back.

A boat was reported sinking off Silver Beach on December 19; the boat was moved to a safe location.

Police opened a confidential investigation into drugs on December 19.

On December 20, a caller reported receiving a bad check.

A caller told police for information purposes on December 20 that a neighbor’s tree was leaning over his fence; he was concerned that if the tree fell, it would cause damage to the fence.

A dog was reported at large in the Center on December 22; police patrolled the area with negative results. On the same day, a caller told police about a dog loose in the South Ferry area; the dog was returned to its owner.

A dog at large in West Neck was reported on December 29 but was gone when police arrived. The caller was able to contact the owner and return the dog.

On December 22 police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

A case of criminal mischief — spray paint on a stockade fence in the Center — was reported on December 22.

Police responded to a dispute in the Cartwright area on December 23.

A case of petit larceny in Hay Beach was reported on December 23 and a case of criminal mischief in the Center on December 24.

On December 25, a Silver Beach caller reported that a 25-foot sailboat was beached between docks off of East Brander Parkway.

In response to a call on December 25, police spoke to a person at the North Ferry Terminal building who appeared to be homeless. According to the police blotter, he was looking for shelter in a church. Police advised him to return to Greenport and gave him the name of a church that might be able to provide food and shelter.

On December 26, a complainant reported receiving disturbing phone calls. Police contacted the person making the calls, who said he and friends were playing a prank. The person was advised to refrain from doing so in the future.

A caretaker told police on December 27 that a vehicle was parked in the driveway without the homeowner’s knowledge. Police followed up with the owner of the vehicle.

An injured deer in West Neck was put down by police on December 29. On the same day, a caller reported an injured deer in his Center yard, hit with an arrow. Police located the deer but it was not in a location that was safe for shooting the deer. It ran off when approached.

A fire alarm at the Shelter Island School was set off accidentally on December 18. A motion sensor in a South Ferry Hills kitchen set off a burglary alarm on December 18. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a residence in Dering Harbor on December 27. Painters were sanding, which set off the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 18, 25 and 29.