Up to four inches of snow expected today

Snow is falling on the East End, and it’s only going to get heavier.

Despite earlier predictions that the region would dodge the bulk of a snowstorm that hit the western part of Long Island earlier today, weather experts are now saying the East End could get a total of three to four inches of snow by day’s end.

“Things changed overnight,” said meteorologist Tim Morrin with the National Weather Service. “Temperatures are dropping and they will continue to drop.”

A mixture of rain and snow began falling on the North Fork just after 9:30 a.m. and is expected to change to all snow after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service station in Upton.

While areas farther west should get hit harder, Mr. Morrin said the North Fork could see “moderate” amounts of snow of up to four inches beginning to accumulate by 11 a.m. The snow will continue to fall through 4 p.m., when temperatures drop further below freezing, Mr. Morrin said.

“Travel conditions, especially by the rush hour, will deteriorate,” he said.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for the region that is in effect until 5 p.m. today.

Mr. Morrin said the temperature will struggle to reach freezing on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to icy conditions and keeping the snow around for several days.

ryoung@timesreview.com