Steinmuller wins re-election in a landslide Tuesday night

The election results are in, and incumbent Andy Steinmuller has handily defeated John Beresky in the two-man race for a seat on the Board of Fire Commissioners.

The final tally was 153 to 61, good for 71 percent of the vote for Mr. Steinmuller, the board’s current chairman.

He has served for 18 years and on Tuesday night earned another five-year term.

Mr. Beresky is a two-year Shelter Island Fire Department member and full-time NYC firefighter. He was making his second successive effort to wrest a seat on the Board of Fire Commissioners.

Last year, Mr. Beresky got into the running late and had to mount a write-in campaign against sitting commissioners Andy Reeve and Richard Surozenski.

He got 35 votes in the at-large race, versus Mr. Reeve’s 90 and Mr. Surozenski’s 70 votes. In the end, the 35 write-in votes were discounted because poll watchers determined they were placed in the wrong place on the ballot.

Pick up Thursday’s newspaper for a full account of election night.

jlane@timesreview.com