Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the November 4 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Jose A. Alvizures of Central Falls, Rhode Island was charged with facilitating unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. He was sentenced to time served. Charges of a turn signal violation and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle were dismissed.

Max M. Chautin of Northport was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

Luis M. De Mora Saa of Sutton, Massachusetts was fined $50 plus $93 for speeding, 45 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Juan C. Estrada of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He received a 90-day license suspension and completed 35 hours of community service. Mr. Estrada was fined $75 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. Charges of a lane violation and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Noel L. Goddard of New York City was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. He received a 90-day license suspension and completed 42 hours of community service. A charge of failure to comply with an officer’s order was dismissed as covered.

Reid A. Mahaffy Jr. of Southold was fined $25 for a navigation lights violation.

Gianpietro Pecora of Bayside was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. He received a 90-day license suspension and completed 50 hours of community service. Stop sign, failure to keep right and parking violations were dismissed as covered under the plea.

Harold W. Pleitez of Greenport was fined $50 plus $85 for speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 40 mph.

Patrick C. Ryan of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. His license was revoked for one year. Muffler, license plate, equipment and unsafe tire violations were covered under the plea.

Alison M. Sneed of Sag Harbor was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. Her license was suspended for 90 days and she completed 56 hours of community service.

Fallas Vargas of Hampton Bays was fined $200 plus $85 for facilitating unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Charges of an equipment violation and driving with a suspended registration were dismissed.

Bryan S. Verona of New York City was fined $100 for operating a personal watercraft without a safety certificate; he was also fined $25 for a PW regulation.

Wesley N. Walker of East Hampton was fined $90plus $85 for speeding, 25 mph in a 20-mph zone, reduced from speeding in a school zone, 32 mph.

One defendant was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear in court, and four failed to appear. Twenty-four cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — one at the court’s request, 21 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and two by mutual consent.