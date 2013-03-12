Shelter Island Justice Court roundup

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the October 21 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Mihail Bahlitjanakis of Astoria was fined $150 for a parking violation, reduced from driving with a suspended registration. A charge of driving without a license was dismissed.

Geoffrey M. Bello of New York City was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $85 for driving at an imprudent speed, reduced from driving while ability impaired by drugs. A driving while intoxicated charge was dismissed.

Lauren A. Bernacchio of West Hempstead was fined $500 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. She received a 90-day license suspension and completed a community service requirement. Failure to keep to the right and a lane violation were dismissed as covered under the plea.

Juan J. Hernandez-Guevara of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $93 for driving without a license. A charge of driving with no brake lights was dismissed.

Laura C. Matthers of Sag Harbor was fined $50 plus $93 for a stop sign violation.

Leigh D. Notley of Shelter Island was fined $500 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. He completed 50 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension. A charge of driving without a license was dismissed as covered by the plea.

Susan M. Sheppard of Shelter Island was fined $750 plus $400 for DWI, reduced from aggravated DWI. She was given three years’ probation and her license was revoked for six months. An ignition interlock device was mandated by the court. A lane violation was dismissed as covered under the plea.

42 North Menantic, LLC of New York City was fined $400 for a town code violation of not installing a permanent fence.

One defendant failed to appear in court. Seventeen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court calendar — 14 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one by mutual consent, one at the request of the court and one for a status check.