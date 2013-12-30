Read the Reporter Letters to the Editor for the week

To the Editor:

This past Friday night was yet another successful year of PBA Christmas caroling on Shelter Island. The PBA has done this since 1998 and it is still one of the most memorable events we host. The only down side is we can’t get to all the people we want to. We try to do some old faces and some new faces each year. It is time consuming to load and unload all the kids and parents alike in a safe and yet speedy manner. That being said, the PBA would like to thank those who help make this possible year after year.

First, we would like to thank Hampshire Farms who supply us with the hay to make the ride in the back of the trucks as authentic as possible. Thanks to Highway Superintendent Jay Card who supplies us with his big container truck for the transportation of our excited carolers. We thank Janine Mahoney who leads the group in singing. We tone deaf men of the PBA are extremely grateful for her direction. Thanks to Bella Vita Pizza for allowing us to invade their restaurant in everything but a quiet and organized manner. Thanks to James Richardson who is always there to help the PBA whenever we need it.

This year the PBA and carolers had an unexpected surprise when all the pizza and drinks were paid for by Dana Foster of Shelter Island. He really exhibited the holiday spirit and made the night just that much more special. Be sure to say “Thank you, Dana,” when you see him working at the Ace Hardware store on Grand Avenue!

Thank you to all who participated in our night of caroling. I still believe, at the end of the night, the adults have more fun than the kids do.

Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year from the Shelter Island PBA.

THOMAS CRONIN

Shelter Island Police Department

Kudos for the SIPD

To the Editor:

As parents of a client in the Independent Group Living Home in Southold, we want to let everyone know what a special Police Department you have. Not only did they arrive with a dinner for all, gave each one a sweatshirt with their name and emblem on it, and sat and listened and talked.

Gary and his housemates then took them on a tour of the house and their rooms.

Truly they are special people and we thank them so much!

KAY V. & AL GOLDSMITH

Southold