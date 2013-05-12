Read the Reporter Letters to the Editor for the week

To the Editor:

It was a cold, windy Tuesday afternoon as I was heading down Winthrop Road. I could see through the trees that the tide was very low. I started to have thoughts about my father — this was the type of day that I would see him around the next corner. I can remember the many times I drove past Second Bridge and saw him pulling on his favorite clam rake, and I would beep my horn and he would wave.

Then I was caught completely by surprise. My head snapped to the right as I saw what could have been my dad pulling on his rake. It looked just like him; blue sweatshirt, boots, hunched over like most experienced clammers, right there in his favorite spot. I can’t tell you how badly I wished it was he, but it wasn’t. As I rounded the last corner I was wishing my dad’s truck was parked on the side of the road, but it was a maroon truck that belongs to Stevie Lenox.

I can’t tell you how nice it was to think about my dad in his favorite place.

Thanks Stevie, I’m sure Dad was watching and happy you were in his favorite spot.

JAY CARD JR.

Shelter Island

Sweet Mickey

To the Editor:

I am moved to thank all who made the loss of our sweet Mickey more bearable. Your very kind thoughts and support will not be forgotten.

I would also like to thank Dr. Kelt, and the doctors and staff at ELIH for their care and compassion.

There will be a memorial/celebration at our home on June 8, for all who knew and loved her.

Dick Behrke

Shelter Island