Police blotter: 1 arrest, 6 tickets, 4 accidents this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

As a result of an investigation, Michael E. Lafreniere, 26, of Riverhead was arrested on Friday, December 6 at about 8:30 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released on station house bail of $500 and given an appearance ticket for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

According to the police, notice of Mr. Lafreniere’s arrest was released several days later, following verification of a drug analysis.

SUMMONSES

Jorge Mario Ambrocio Tusil, 27, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on December 10 when he was stopped and ticketed for driving without headlights during conditions of poor visibility. He was subsequently ticketed for driving without a license.

On December 12, Bruno D. Laurentino, 31, of Bel Air Harbor, Maryland was ticketed on South Ferry Road for having an obstructed view on the driver’s side.

Roel Miguel, 35, of Brentwood was given three summonses on North Ferry Road on December 16 for unlicensed operation and having inadequate brake lights and tail lamps.

ACCIDENTS

Linda D. Cass of Shelter Island told police she was driving eastbound on West Neck Road on December 12 when a deer ran out from the golf course and into the front of her vehicle. The deer fell but then ran into a wooded area. There was no damage to the vehicle and no sign of an injured deer.

Also on December 12, Douglas J. Williams of Sag Harbor was driving southbound on Grand Avenue when a deer ran out onto the roadway, hitting the driver’s-side fender and going up onto the hood and windshield. Damage to all three areas was estimated at over $1,000.

On December 13, while attempting to park on Grand Avenue, Lee A. Johnson of East Hampton hit a parked vehicle belonging to Susan C. Cincotta of Shelter Island. There was minor damage to the left front bumper of Ms. Cincotta’s vehicle and no damage to Mr. Johnson’s.

Annmarie Seddio of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on Stearns Point Road on December 14 when she slid on the snow- and ice-covered roadway on a curve and hit a LIPA pole. Damage to the front end of the vehicle was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller was advised on December 10 to notify police in the event of any problems with an order of protection.

Police investigated a caller’s report on December 10 that someone may have entered the basement through a Bilco door. Police checked the basement and there were no missing items. Police also walked the perimeter of the house and property with no sign of anyone.

A call about the smell of propane outside a West Neck residence was received on December 12. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and did not locate the source of the smell but noted that the underground tank was low on propane.

On December 12, a South Ferry Hills caller reported a school bus driver traveling erratically and going through stop signs. The area was monitored the next day; no violations were noted.

On December 13, police investigated a Hay Beach resident’s problem with a phone that was defaulting to 911.

A caller told police on December 13 that a gunshot was heard in Menantic and then canvassed the area, locating three pickup trucks.

Police investigated and saw a shotgun in plain view in one of the trucks. The owner told police he would never shoot into a frozen field with houses behind it.

Police were advised by a caller on December 14 that a truck was being raced in and out of a driveway in the Center. Police located two youths and told them to refrain; the parents were also notified.

An anonymous caller reported on December 14 that a downed limb was entangled with LIPA wires. The Shelter Island Highway Department and LIPA were notified.

Police informed the town, Dering Harbor and Heights highway departments about hazardous roadways on December 14.

Hunters were reported behind a Hilo residence on December 15. Police located the hunter and advised him to refrain from going on private property.

A boat had either been abandoned or washed ashore in West Neck, a caller told police on December 16.

On the same day, police advised a complainant in Menantic that a problem of property ownership was civil in nature and should be referred to legal counsel. According to the incident report, if there was an active dispute on the premises, the police should be called.

Two medical alerts were set off at homes in Menantic and Shorewood on December 10. One was set off accidentally. Police assisted a resident in the second incident; there were no injuries.

Three burglary alarms were activated at homes in the Center, Dering Harbor and the Heights on December 12, 13 and 14 respectively. No criminal activity was evident; high winds may possibly have set off the alarms in two cases.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in West Neck; the findings were negative.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one individual to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 15.