Obituary: Christopher Read Ridgely

Christopher “Chris” Read Ridgely passed away on October 11, 2013 at his home in Arlington, Virginia after a long illness.

Christopher was born January 4, 1987 in Arlington. He was the second son of Janet Read Ridgely and Reginald Heber Ridgely IV. After graduating from Yorktown High School in Arlington in 2005, Christopher continued his studies at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

Christopher spent his first 13 summers at his grandparents’ home in Dering Harbor and always looked forward to this time with his grandmother.

Christopher was a talented athlete and started his sporting career playing soccer for the Arlington Soccer Association and Arlington Travel Soccer program throughout his elementary and middle school years as the team goalkeeper. After entering Yorktown High School, Christopher was a member of the Yorktown Patriot’s basketball, lacrosse and football teams. Football was Christopher’s primary sport at Yorktown where he played defensive end for the varsity team beginning in his sophomore year. In 2005, Christopher was offered a scholarship to play football for the Catholic University of America. After a devastating back injury while playing for the Catholic Cardinals, Christopher transferred to Auburn University to continue his studies in business management and economics.

In addition to his love of sports, Christopher loved to travel, sail, cook and spend time on the Chesapeake Bay with his many dear friends and family.

Christopher is survived by his loving family: parents Janet Read Ridgely and Reginald H. Ridgely IV of Arlington; brothers Nicholas and Samuel Ridgely of Arlington; grandparents Reginald and Alice Ridgely III of Arlington; uncles George Read of Charleston, South Carolina; Peter Read of Morristown, New Jersey; Stephen Read of Princeton, New Jersey; aunt Alison Read Villa of Peapack, New Jersey and his many cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents and former Dering Harbor residents Dr. George Read and Adele Read Kelly.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate Christopher’s life was held Saturday, October 26 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Arlington. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Johns Hopkins Orthopaedic Spine Research Fund at: hopkinsortho.org/philanthropy.html or via mail to Johns Hopkins Charitable Giving, Orthopaedic Spine Research Fund, 3910 Keswick Road, Suite N2100, Baltimore, Maryland 21221.