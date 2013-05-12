It's beginning to look a lot like …

An Island tradition for decades, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday evening in front of the police station, with caroling led by Santa.

For the past several seasons, Tom Damiani has volunteered his voice along with his equipment. Afterward the spirited caroling, everyone repaired to the Youth Center at the American Legion for hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies. Santa was on hand to hear children’s Christmas wishes.

For many years, Susan Cincotta has chaired this event and as always, she organized every last detail, to provide a welcoming and merry kick off to the holiday season.