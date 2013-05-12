FIT Center problems begin to be worked out at Town Board session

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, concerns brought to light last month about the town-managed FIT Center gym, were revisited.

Resident Kim Reilly initially asked at the November 12 work session, “Who’s watching the store?”

She asked the same question Tuesday, adding concerns that the gym in some instances had fallen into disrepair and become “used looking.” At the November meeting, Councilwoman Chris Lewis agreed with Ms. Reilly.

Tuesday several other residents chimed in, along with Ms. Reilly, that equipment was frequently broken and sometimes repairs were not made for a month or more.

Town Recreation Director Garth Griffin said that was an exaggeration. He noted the FIT Center had no service contracts with equipment manufactures, and said there was a possibility that two new treadmills were on the way. Carol Galligan said equipment was often broken, especially the treadmills, because gym members received no instruction on how to use the machines and inadvertently damaged them.

Mary Dwyer also said machines were breaking down and suggested that to improve the gym, membership rates could be slightly increased. Presently, membership costs $180 annually. Mr. Griffin said it was likely rates would rise next year.

Mr. Griffin heads up the town’s FIT committee. Ms. Reilly asked if the committee ever meets.

Ms. Lewis said there should be a monthly meeting of the committee and that one item on the agenda is to add a new member. Ms. Reilly volunteered.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, concerns brought to light last month about the town-managed gym at the school, were revisited.

Resident Kim Reilly initially asked at the November 12 work session, “Who’s watching the store?”

She asked the same question Tuesday, adding concerns that the gym in some instances had fallen into disrepair and become “used looking.” At the November meeting, Councilwoman Chris Lewis agreed with Ms. Reilly.

Tuesday several other residents chimed in, along with Ms. Reilly, that equipment was frequently broken and sometimes repairs were not made for a month or more.

Town Recreation Director Garth Griffin said that was an exaggeration. He noted the FIT Center had no service contracts with equipment manufactures, and said there was a possibility that two new treadmills were on the way. Carol Galligan said equipment was often broken, especially the treadmills, because gym members received no instruction on how to use the machines and inadvertently damaged them.

Mary Dwyer also said machines were breaking down and suggested that to improve the gym, membership rates could be slightly increased. Presently, membership costs $180 annually. Mr. Griffin said it was likely rates would rise next year.

Mr. Griffin heads up the town’s FIT committee. Ms. Reilly asked if the committee ever meets.

Ms. Lewis said there should be a monthly meeting of the committee and that one item on the agenda is to add a new member. Ms. Reilly volunteered.