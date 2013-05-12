Film feast to be savored in Sag Harbor

Film buffs, from the obsessive to the casual, are in for a treat this weekend when 22 documentary films will be screened in Sag Harbor.

Dubbed “all docs, all day,” the sixth annual Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival is actually a three-day cinema smorgasbord of documentary films. The film feast kicks off Thursday, December 5, and runs through Sunday, December 8 at the Bay Street Theatre.

The program has a night honoring two filmmakers who changed documentary filmmaking forever. The legendary team of D. A. Pennebaker and Chris Hedgedus of Sag Harbor (“Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop, “Primary”), who were artists at the forefront of the cinema verité movement, will be honored Saturday night with a wine and light fare reception. The evening will include a screening of their 1993 masterpiece, “The War Room,” and a conversation afterward with the filmmakers, hosted by Susan Lacey, creator and long-time producer of the PBS American Masters series, who is currently at HBO.

The celebration of the best of documentary films over the three-day festival will include takes on a ventriloquist convention, baseball in India and an irreverent look at the Occupy Wall Street movement, among others. The Hamptons Take 2 will wind up with “Larry Rivers Public and Private,” an in-depth look at the artist.

Tickets for each HT2FF film segment are $15 ($13 for senior citizens, not available online). The Saturday night gala, including reception and film, is $30. A full festival pass for all three days of films including the gala is $100.

Tickets may be purchased online at ht2ff.com or baystreet.org; at the box office on Long Wharf; by “phone at 725-9500; or at the door.

The ht2ff.com website has a full description of the films, photos and links for purchasing tickets.