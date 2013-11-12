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Opinion

Featured Letter: Thanks for the support in commish bid

By John Beresky

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO | John Beresky in front of the Center Firehouse.
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO | John Beresky in front of the Center Firehouse.

To the Editor:

I would like to thank everyone who came out and voted in the fire commissioner election.  It was nice to see 214 votes, up from about 120 last year I believe.

Those who voted for me, I say thank very much and the fight continues.

I’m gonna keep on doing what I do.  It’s very hard to go against the machine that’s been running for many years.  I realize that.

But I’m sure some would say it was nice to have a choice, even if I was the (gasp!) outsider.

John Beresky, SHELTER ISLAND