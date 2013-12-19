Dougherty gets 4th term as chariman of East End association

Shelter Island Supervisor Jim Dougherty was re-elected chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association at a meeting Wednesday at First and South restaurant in Greenport. This will be his fourth successive year at the helm of the group.

Mayor Peter Sartorius of Quogue will again serve as vice chairman.

The group meets throughout the year to discuss issues of common interest to all East End towns and villages and to explore ways these leaders can work together for the good of all.

Their most recent focus has been on ways to address tick borne diseases by culling the deer herd. Some communities are considering a United States Agriculture Department program of using sharpshooters, an idea that has been rejected, at least for 2014, by Shelter Island.