Volleyball alums making big hits on collegiate circuit

While local high school volleyball has dominated the sports page, Shelter Island can be very proud of several of its alumni who are playing and contributing at the collegiate level.

Saverina Chicka and Alexis Gibbs, Shelter Island High School Class of 2013, are continuing their volleyball careers at SUNY Fredonia and Stevenson University in Maryland. Kelsey McGayhey (’12) is at Springfield College in Massachusetts, while Stephanie Vecchio (’11) plays for Colby-Sawyer in New Hampshire.

This past weekend marked the beginning of the NCAA Division III women’s volleyball tournament, and three of our four alums were invited to the dance.

Both Sav and Alexis have seen playing time as middle hitters on their teams. Learning the up-tempo college game while balancing a course load and adjusting to college life can be challenging, but both agree that having a built-in family in your team helps a great deal.

Stevenson has been nationally ranked in the top 25 all season. They captured back-to-back Commonwealth Conference titles, and made their third straight NCAA appearance. Ranked 21st in the country, in first round action on November 15, they downed in-state rival Salisbury 3-0 before facing No. 8 Juniata. In an exciting 3-2 battle, the Mustangs beat the two-time national champs. In their first ever Regional Finals on November 17, they faced No. 17 Eastern. Although they lost, they set a school record for number of wins in a season. As a freshman, Alexis has played in nearly one-third of the matches and gotten to see what high level collegiate ball is like.

Kelsey McGayhey has really come on strong in her sophomore year at Springfield. She saw plenty of action last year, but has become an integral force for the Pride as a feared hitter and emerging blocker. Playing in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC), Kelsey won Player of the Week on October 28, quickly followed by the ECAC Player of the Week on October 30. On November 12 she made first team All Conference for NEWMAC. Finally, the American Volleyball Coaches Association named her to the New England All Region team on November 14.

Springfield claimed the NEWMAC Conference title to advance to the NCAA tournament. A win against CUNY Baruch in the first round on November 15 set up a repeat showdown against Williams College. The Pride had narrowly edged the Ephs just two weeks before, but this time Williams came out on top, 3-2, to end a terrific season for Springfield.

Stephanie Vecchio, who plays for Colby-Sawyer, has been an essential part of the team since her arrival in New London, New Hampshire. Able to play both middle and outside hitter positions, her versatility is a boon to the Chargers offense. At the end of September Steph made the shift from middle to outside hitter, and immediately was recognized for her efforts by winning North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week honors on September 30. Following another outstanding week, she also received NAC Player of the Week on October 14.

Stephanie also continues to inspire Shelter Island athletes. Over the Labor Day weekend, the entire Colby-Sawyer team visited the Island following a tournament in Connecticut. The team led a clinic for the high school team, setting the tone for our season with high expectations and enthusiasm.

For a tiny school, we can rightfully be proud of our athletes who are continuing to contribute to their sport at the collegiate level.