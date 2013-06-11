Village Attorney: No comment on charge of vote irregularity

At the end of the October 26 meeting of the Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, resident James Goldman raised an issue about his significant other being denied the right to vote by the mayor in the village elections held more than four months ago.

Village Attorney Joseph Prokop, who was present at the election in addition to the poll inspectors, was later asked to comment on the reasons for the denial.

Because the possibility of litigation in this matter was brought up by Mr. Goldman at October’s meeting, Mr. Prokop said he wouldn’t “comment on any specific circumstance about the situation that Mr. Goldman raised.” He added that “village elections are run by inspectors, not the village.”

Mr. Prokop said he had spoken to the person involved on two occasions following the elections and was not aware of any further complaint. He was surprised when it was brought up at the meeting by someone other than the person involved, he said.