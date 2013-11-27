Town employee’s probation terms made public

Shelter Island Justice Court Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt has released the probation terms for a Shelter Island Highway Department employee who pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

Jeffrey Starzee, 47, was sentenced last Thursday to three years of probation in the wake of his October 3 guilty plea. Shelter Island Police arrested Mr. Starzee in February following several months of investigation that led to original charges of sexual abuse in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child. The sexual abuse charge was dropped as part of a plea deal between lawyers for the defendant and the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Mr. Starzee is now banned from entering school grounds or any other place where those under 18 congregate, except to attend sporting events in which his child is an active participant. He can’t have anyone under 18 at his home unless another adult is there to supervise.

Nor can he work or volunteer with any business or organization that provides services or employs persons under 18 unless approved by his probation officer.

He must submit to DNA testing, providing samples to be maintained in a database by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice.

He must submit to an evaluation by a licensed alcoholism and substance abuse service facility to determine if he has a substance abuse problem and, if so, to submit to treatment as determined by the probation department.

He is banned from possessing or using controlled substances and abstain from using intoxicating beverages. Nor can he frequent places where alcoholic beverages are being served without permission from his parole officer. He is subject to periodic testing to determine if he is using alcohol or controlled substances.

Conditions also prohibit Mr. Starzee from having concealed bladed instruments, weapons, ammunition or simulated firearms without permission from the court or the probation department.

He is subject to searches of his person or property, including his vehicle and examination of all electronic equipment or media without notice or a requirement for a warrant.

During his period of probation, he is required to remain employed or engaged in study or vocational training that would lead to employment and to continue to support his family and obey all orders from his probation officer or the court.

A five-year order of protection requires he stay away from the victim in the case.