Town Board budget hearing set for Wednesday

Although town residents don’t get a direct vote on the Town Board’s budget, they can weigh in on the proposal that would raise taxes by 4.3 percent before it’s adopted.

A public hearing on the $9.95 million budget proposal will be held Wednesday, November 6 at 1 p.m. at Town Hall.

The budget proposal for 2014 would require $7.236 million to be raised from local property taxes, up from $6.9 million that was needed from taxpayers to support the current year’s spending.

The Town Board is expected to formally approve the budget at its regular meeting on Friday, November 8, at 4:30 p.m. Depending on what taxpayers have to say on Wednesday, it could stand as is or be tweaked between now and Friday.

Town Board members voted earlier in the process to allow for piercing the state-imposed 2 percent cap on the tax levy, marking the second successive year they have done so.

Recordings of all budget hearings that led up to the current proposal are available on the town’s website.