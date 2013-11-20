Thilberg to head up town's EMS service

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced on Tuesday, November 19, that Detective/Sergeant Jack Thilberg will succeed Joy Bausman as the director of Emergency Medical Services — the Island’s voluntary ambulance service that “pays such a critical role in ensuring Shelter Islanders receive prompt medical attention when needed.”

Det./Sgt. Thilberg has currently been serving as assistant EMS director. “In his over 30 years of EMT experience, Jack has shown a very high level of competence and dedicaton. We are fortunate to have him,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Ms. Bausman, who is retiring as EMS director, commented, “Jack has excellent EMS knowledge as well as the leadership skills that will enable a seamless transition of leadership. I am pleased he has accepted this responsibility.”