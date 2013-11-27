The Plunge: Coming to a beach near you

The Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library will be hosting the Turkey Plunge, rain, snow or shine, on Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. All plungers are welcome and wetsuits are acceptable, maybe even preferable. Toes, ankles, knees, waist or full immersion — your choice!

Check-in will start at 10 a.m. in the Sunset Beach parking lot and costume judging will be at 10:45 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the most money raised by an individual and a team, and for the best costumes, so save your Halloween finery. Other prizes will be raffled; your registration form is your ticket.

The registration fee is $25 and those plungers who sign up before the event at the library will receive a plunge packet, including suggestions for obtaining pledges and raising funds. Participants who do not register in advance will need to sign a release form and pay $25 at the registration desk on plunge day.

All pledges, cash and checks must be turned in to the library by November 29 to be eligible for the prize for most money raised.

There will be a jar at the library for “Pennies for the Plunge.” It adds up — a jug full of pennies is approximately $50.

This year SALT will be at the beach selling turkey chili. Just what’s needed after a brisk dip into Peconic Bay. Part of the proceeds from the food will go to the Friends for grants to the library for special projects.

As always, there will be free hot cider and doughnuts for all.

Friends of the Library is grateful to Peter Waldner, who has once again come up with an evocative logo for the Turkey Plunge.

All proceeds from the Plunge will benefit the Shelter Island Library.