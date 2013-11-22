EMS Advisory Board out of loop on appointment

Members of Shelter Island’s Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board aren’t happy about the Town Board naming a new EMS director without consulting them.

With the retirement of Joy Bausman from the director’s position — a role she assumed two years ago when the town took over the ambulance corps from the Red Cross — the Town Board appointed Police Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg, her assistant, to succeed her.

But they did so without consulting the EMS Advisory Board, a unit formed in December 2011 by the Town Board to oversee day-to-day operations and make policy suggestions to the Town Board.

At the Advisory Board’s November 20 meeting, chairman Art Williams, while congratulating and thanking Ms. Bausman for her service and praising the choice of Det./Sgt. Thilberg to replace her, said he was disturbed that he found about the appointment only because he happened to encounter Ms. Bausman on a ferry earlier in the week. Both Ms. Bausman and Councilwoman Chris Lewis, Town Board liaison to the Advisory Board, apologized for what both described as an oversight. And Ms. Lewis promised to carry back to her Town Board colleagues the Advisory Board’s concerns.

Councilwoman Lewis added that she felt responsible because she and her colleagues had been busy and it wasn’t until the last minute that she even asked Mr. Dougherty if the Advisory Board was aware of the new appointment.

“There was a sense of urgency that this had to happen,” she said. “It was really out of my head,” she said. There was not enough “attention to detail,” she said.

Mr. Williams again made it clear he wasn’t complaining about the choice of Det./Sgt. Thilberg, but said he would have expected his committee to be consulted before a new appointment was made.“I really wasn’t made aware of it,” he said about the change in directors. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

Instead, he got a rushed invitation to the Tuesday, November 19, Town Board meeting at which Det/Sgt. Thilberg was named to what has been a volunteer position that now becomes a paid post averaging 15 hours per week. The salary will be $19,500 annually.

Ms. Bausman said that she has long advised that her successor be salaried because of the growing responsibilities of the job.

Member Doug Matz, who expressed the strongest opinions about the appointment being made without consultation, questioned whether there’s any legitimate purpose for the board to exist.

“What is our role” if the Town Board didn’t think of the Advisory Board in making this appointment? he asked.

All five members of the Advisory Board have received letters from the Town Board asking them to continue when their term expires at the end of December. But before anyone re-ups, they all want to hear why they were left in the dark and what is their brief for a second term.

“We just need to know if the Town Board sees a need for an Advisory Board,” Mr. Matz said after the meeting.

Ms. Bausman said the transfer of responsibility to Det./Sgt. Thilberg will be seamless. She also noted he’s young enough to be in place for an extended period, providing EMS with the consistency and longevity it needs. “Jack will move us forward,” she said.

At the same time, Ms. Bausman said Det./Sgt. Thilberg should be involved in a discussion with the Town Board and the Advisory Board about responsibilities and duties of both bodies for the future.

“It just needs clarity,” Mr. Williams said.