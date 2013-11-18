Starzee sentencing delayed

Jeffrey Starzee, 47, who pleaded guilty in Shelter Island Justice Court in October to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, is due back in court Thursday morning for sentencing.

He was to have been sentenced Monday, but after a lengthy discussion with attorneys Edward Burke Jr. and Assistant District Attorney William Nash, the sentencing was delayed to give the lawyers time to review the terms and conditions that would affect Mr. Starzee’s probation.

Although the crime Mr. Starzee pleaded guilty to could have carried a sentence of up to a year in jail, a plea deal announced in open court October 3 indicated he would be placed on probation for three years and would have to comply with a stay-away order prohibiting any interaction with the victim for five years.

There were other terms and conditions to the plea agreement that weren’t spelled out at the time.

Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was also in possession of a statement submitted Monday morning from the mother of the then 16-year-old girl involved in the case.

It’s unknown if that had anything to do with the decision to delay sentencing.