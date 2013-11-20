Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the October 7 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Helen J. Rosenblum and Mary-Faith Westervelt were on the bench for this session.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Alexios Bacolas of Astoria was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation reduced from a stop sign violation.

Caspar Biele of New York City was fined $50 for not providing a PFD for a child under 12 years of age.

Joseph C. Divello of Mattituck was fined $150 plus $93 for speeding — 30 mph in a 25-mph, reduced from 46 mph. A charge of failure to keep right was dismissed.

Eric C. Johnson of East Hampton was fined $50 plus $63 for a cellphone violation.

Lynn D. King of Manhasset was fined $150 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding — 49 mph in a 40-mph zone. She completed 10 hours of community service.

Juan B. Padilla of Patchogue was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Jeffrey W. Reiter of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $93 for a seatbelt violation. Charges of driving with a suspended registration and without insurance were dismissed.

In a separate case, Mr. Reiter was fined $400 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He received a 90-day license suspension and had completed 50 hours of community service. Equipment and seatbelt violations were covered under the plea.

Steven J. Schneider of North Massapequa was fined $150 plus $93 for driving at an imprudent speed, reduced from DWI. He completed 70 hours of community service. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed as covered under the plea.

Wojciech Slizewski of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania was fined $200 plus $93 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Timothy P. Sullivan of Garden City was fined $50 plus $93 for a stop sign violation.

Bilal Tai of Great Neck was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from an unsafe start charge. A turn signal violation was also reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $100 plus $63.

Karen Reed of Shelter Island was fined $100 for a town code violation for a biting dog.

One defendant failed to appear in court; one was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear. Thirty-two cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 25 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, four at the request of the court, two for status checks and one by mutual consent.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Israel E. Moreno of Shelter Island was sentenced to time served for criminal impersonation in the 2nd degree. Two counts of petit larceny were dismissed as covered in the plea.

One case was adjourned at the request of the defendant or his attorney.