Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 23 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Maeve M. Battipaglia of Sag Harbor was fined $100 for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

Sean P. Boudreau of Riverhead was fined $25 plus a state surcharge of $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding — 59 mph in a 40-mph zone. He completed 14 hours of community service.

Margaret N. Braun of Southampton was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. She was given a 90-day license suspension and completed 35 hours of community service. Two charges of speeding — 46 mph and 48 mph in a 35-mph zone — were dismissed as covered under the plea.

Carlos Castella-Cane of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida was fined $100 for a nautical violation of towing without an observer.

Sean P. Cronin of Shelter Island, charged with petit larceny, was sentenced to 60 days in county jail, concurrent with a Southold sentence.

Jana B. Essay and Lee R. Essay, both of Southampton, were each charged $25 for not having navigation lights.

A speeding charge against Dwight M. Garcia of East Hampton was reduced to 40 mph in a 35-mph zone from 50 mph and he was fined $45 plus $85. A cellphone violation was reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $25 plus $55.

The charges against Caroline A. Hall — aggravated DWI, previous DWI conviction and a lane violation — were dismissed in Shelter Island Justice Court for a grand jury indictment.

Stephen D. Lamson of Southampton was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation. He completed 14 hours of community service.

Manuel E. Leon Vallodolid of East Hampton was fined $75 plus $93 for unlicensed driving; a failure to keep to the right was dismissed.

Marc B. Levy was fined $25 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Roger Morales of New York City was fined $25 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 44 mph in a 35-mph zone. He completed 7 hours of community service.

David M. Navarra of Shelter Island was fined a surcharge of $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding in a school zone — 32 mph in a 20-mph zone. He was also fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI, and received a 90-day license suspension. He completed 45 hours of community service.

A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed as covered by the plea.

Molly A Piekut of Riverhead was fined $25 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Renee P. Robinson of Shelter Island was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a seatbelt violation.

Matthew J. Stromberg of Shelter Island was fined $25 for a town code violation of parking in the wrong direction.

Seven defendants failed to appear in court. Fifteen cases were adjourned until a later date on the court’s calendar — 14 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one by mutual consent.