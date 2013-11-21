Shelter Island Board of Education confronts $1.6M bill

Shelter Islanders could be faced with a $1.6 million project to replace the school’s antiquated heating system.

Currently the system has had to be operated manually since automatic controls failed during the week of October 25. A decision about how to proceed could be made as soon as Monday night.

The breakdown has resulted in building and grounds workers Mike Dunning and Greg Sulahian manually operating the controls for the last month, meaning they spell one another every other hour around the clock. A third person is being trained to manually operate the system, but even with three workers, the burden is major, Superintendent Michael Hynes told the board.

Plans were being made for the workers to move to 24-hour shifts once freezing temperatures set in.

Dr. Hynes told Board of Education members at a special meeting November 13 that the district is paying overtime for the men’s work, delaying action on other projects because of the demands of the heating system and incurring higher fuel costs. Typically, the district uses 175 gallons of fuel a day, but has been burning about 260 gallons a day since the breakdown.

Dr. Hynes outlined three plans for coping with the problem, and the board unanimously chose to hire Connecticut-based Johnson Controls to install new controls at a cost $55,000. The BOE’s decision means moving ahead with the new controls and spending the $55,000 in contingency funds from the current budget to relieve the immediate burden of manually controlling the heating system. That work will be scheduled over the Christmas break and will allow the building and grounds crew to make adjustments via computer, rather than having to be in the building as they must be now.

Replacing the old system at a cost of $1.6 million is expected to be voted on Monday.

The replacement project means installing and refurbishing existing ventilators throughout the building; upgrading existing terminal units; replacing the existing six boilers with two energy-efficient cast iron boilers; and replacing the fire alarm system. The project would also result in separating the FIT Center from the main boiler room so its temperature could be regulated separately, eliminating the need to heat rooms not being used at times when only the FIT Center is operating.

The existing heating system was installed when the first part of the building was constructed in 1925, Mr. Dunning said. There are still lots of pipes and components left from that original installation, he said. The system was extended in 1950 when the elementary school wing was added and then modified in the 1970s. It underwent another modification in 1992 when the high school wing was added.

Sometime in the late 1980s or early 1990s, new boilers were installed and one failed in 2007 and had to be replaced.

As for work done on the heating system as part of a $2.837 million bond voters approved in May 2012, that was to heat the gymnasium space to come into compliance with standards required in public buildings for providing fresh air. And $600,000 of that money went for generators for the school as a disaster center for all residents in case of emergencies.

If the board opts for a referendum it would contain two questions:

• Can the district use $400,000 of its fund balance to offset the cost of the full project?

• Can the district float a bond for the remainder of the money needed to tackle the full project?

A 10-year bond would result in an approximate $100,000 in debt service per year, according to School Business Manager Kathleen Minder.

Among questions board members posed were the consequences of postponing the work for a year or two.

Patrick McClave of Port Jefferson’s McClave Engineering said construction costs would rise and operating costs would continue to be higher than necessary since the present system isn’t efficient. A new system would likely save the district about 15 percent in fuel oil costs, he said.

“Time is really not on our side,” Dr. Hynes said. The district can’t keep “Band-Aiding and piecemeal-ing” such work, he said.

What’s more, board member Mark Kanarvogel reminded his colleagues that the school is an emergency shelter expected to provide housing for residents who might be displaced from their homes because of weather or other emergencies. That obligates the school to be able to provide reliable heat, electricity and water, he said.

“It’s a responsibility we took on,” Mr. Kanarvogel said. If a “catastrophic breakdown” occurred, the board would be forced to act, he said.

Without a working heating system, the $500,000 just spent on a new generator would be useless, board member Tom Graffagnino said.

But board member Marilynn Pysher worried that “disgruntled parents” who have been complaining about curriculum changes this year might not be predisposed to approve a bond.

“I haven’t heard from any parents directly,” Dr. Hynes said. But he acknowledged that a few board members have brought to his attention dissatisfaction about the amount of homework their children are getting.

The changes that have taken place are in relation to the adoption of a new state mandated common core curriculum, Dr. Hynes said, promising to address parental concerns at a later date.

“As for any correlation between the curriculum changes and support for a possible bond, I would like to think that they are two separate issues,” the superintendent said. “The bottom line is that the heating system that we currently have is old, inefficient and now not working properly,” he said.

Editor’s note: In the print edition of this story published today, the amount of the May 2012 bond was incorrect. We regret the error.