School Supe weighs common sense response to ‘Common Core’

A “crescendo of negativity” surrounding the new state-imposed “Common Core Standards” (CCS) and accompanying testing and teacher evaluations system has spread to Shelter Island, according to Superintendent Michael Hynes.

While complaining that New York State Education Department officials failed to consult educators before implementing the highly controversial standards, Dr. Hynes said he’s willing to give Commissioner John King a chance to listen to complaints and respond with changes that could make the new system viable.

In a column written by Dr. Hynes and posted on the Reporter website Monday, the superintendent said his emphasis is to ensure the district is doing “what’s best for kids.” He cited four ways in which he believes the CCS fall short:

• The lack of foresight in rolling out and implementing them;

• Meaningful teacher and principal input in developing standards and assessments;

• Over-reliance on student testing; and

• Ignoring the “law of timing” by co-mingling the new teacher and principal evaluation system with new sets of teaching standards and tests for students.

Shelter Island is adhering to the CCS, but has rejected use of some materials provided by the state. Materials for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade were “over the top and too structured” to allow creativity, Dr. Hynes said. He has substituted other materials that meet CCS but allows for greater flexibility.

The school this year implemented individual learning plans for every student and Dr. Hynes expects that will be “much more meaningful” in tracking and responding to each child’s educational needs.

As for the rigorous tests and relatively low scores that have resulted from the new program, Dr. Hynes said he’s doing his best not to attach any stigma to students or teachers. He speculated that by next year, scores would be “artificially inflated” by the state and accompanied by false claims that the Common Core Standards and testing are working to improve student performance.

In response to complaints from his faculty about CCS and test results, Dr. Hynes said he has tried to listen and support them, without stating his own views.

“But as of last week, I was done,” he said. He acknowledged to his faculty his own growing concerns about the program.

He was planning to attend this week’s meeting at Eastport-South Manor High School in Manorville with Commissioner King, but said if he found there was no room for negotiation between the commissioner and area educators, he would be consulting with his Board of Education on how to proceed.

“I’m cautiously optimistic” that Commissioner King is starting to understand how upset educators and parents have with the implementation of the CCS and the low scores most students are getting on the latest round of testing, Dr. Hynes said. But he’s skeptical.

Questions were being pre-screened and limited to one per school district with 30 districts participating in the only East End meeting the commissioner has scheduled.

Similar opinions have been expressed from other East End superintendents in the wake of a call from education expert and author Diane Ravitch in Hauppauge November 19, urging educators to use “civil disobedience” as a response to the state’s testing program. “If they tell you to do something you know is wrong, don’t do it,” Ms. Ravitch told educators about halting standardized testing in their districts.

Her words came on the heels of a letter to Commissioner King from the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association calling to slow implementation of the CCS and revised faculty evaluations.

“The rush to implement curriculum and assessments aligned with Common Core, without proper supports and professional discourse, placed undue burdens on students and teachers,” said the letter signed by association president Roberta Gerold. “It has been our collective observation during the rollout … that many of our best recommendations, stemming from years of practice, have not been heard or, more importantly, considered,” the letter said.

Tests are supposed to provide item analysis indicating specific areas of strengths and weaknesses to be addressed with students, Dr. Hynes said. The current system, he added, provides only scores, no analysis.