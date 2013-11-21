Reporter Editorial: Calming the waters

Chairman of the Irrigation Committee Thom Milton went before the Town Board Tuesday to talk about his committee’s work.

For some observers it was a surprise that Mr. Milton was giving what had been billed as “a preliminary report” due December 3. Some were expecting something more detailed than Mr. Milton speaking in general terms and providing a praise-fest for everyone on the committee, the Town Board and even the Reporter for its coverage so far.

The committee is tasked to advise the board if the town should keep a ban on the installation of new irrigation systems and/or make those in-ground systems currently working inoperable.

Coming up to the deadline in August to make a decision on the ban and hearing spirited exchanges on the issue at public meetings, the board voted unanimously for a time out to appoint the committee and gather more information.

The committee’s report to the Town Board that will have some meat on its bones will come in the first week of February with recommendations.

Mr. Milton is an impressive figure — just politician enough to get along with the people he needs and persuade them to work together, and a dedicated community member who wants to find the truth for the betterment of the Island.

He seems to be a wise choice to head the committee because, make no mistake, the issue of water and its use on the Island, is one that separates people.

One side believes banning the installation or use of automatic sprinkler systems will cripple businesses, such as landscaping and real estate. Some homeowners fear the value of their properties will sink if they have brown lawns.

As we saw in the protracted “dark skies debate” (is that over yet?), there are many Islanders with libertarian beliefs that the government banning what you can do on your property, to the point of telling you how to water your lawn, is an infringement on individual liberties that can lead to much worse intrusions into a citizen’s rights.

The side in favor of banning in-ground systems believes the law should stand since the original legislation was correct in protecting precious water resources here, now, and in the future for the Island. What do we want, those in favor of the ban say, lush lawns paid by draining the aquifer and importing drinking water for the next generation?

Some would say the Town Board, by imposing the moratorium, was employing a political cliché by kicking the can down the road. But Mr. Milton and his committee aren’t kicking anything. They are digging deep to learn the truth of what the future will hold for the Island’s water supply.

We wish him and his committee well and will be patient to hear what recommendations they come up with.