Police blotter for the week: Deer causes one accident

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Marian R. Teodoru was driving southbound on North Midway Road on November 12 when a deer ran out of the woods and onto the roadway. Mr. Teodoro’s vehicle hit the deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front end of the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A South Ferry Hills caller reported a suspicious vehicle, possibly belonging to a hunter, on November 12. Police identified the driver, who was not hunting in the area.

A web scam involving rental properties was reported to police by a South Ferry resident on November 12.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a Center residence on November 12; there was no sign of a fire.

Also on November 12, an automatic burglary alarm was activated at a residence in the Center; it was caused by an open front door, probably blown open by high winds. Police secured all the doors.

A Silver Beach resident reported on November 13 that while walking her dog, another dog came out onto the street and attacked her dog. The dog’s owner said he would keep the dog on its own property.

On November 13, a complainant advised police, for information purposes, about a particular cellphone message.

A sea turtle “in distress” was reported on Wades Beach by a Shorewood caller on November 15. The Riverhead Foundation was advised and responded. A trail to the water’s edge was observed; the waterline was searched with negative results.

On November 16, a dead leatherback sea turtle was reported on a Mashomack Preserve beach, just south of Miss Annie’s Creek. The Riverhead Foundation was called again. It was estmated the turtle weighed 700 to 800 pounds — could not be moved, according to the police report.

A caller notified police on November 16 that two people had run out of gas for their boat and had drifted to Shelter Island’s First Causeway. Police provided an escort to the gas station.

Also on November 16, a Menantic caller reported people having a verbal argument. Police responded but there were no problems.

Police investigated possible damage to a Center building on November 17. Broken glass may have been caused by the wind; the damage was probably not caused by any criminal activity.

An automatic medical alarm was set off by accident in Tarkettle on November 17.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 15.